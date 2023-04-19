DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 69.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $473.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.40.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.18.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

