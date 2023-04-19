Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,152 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $260.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

