Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $124.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.