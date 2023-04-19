AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,384 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $808.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $780.92 and its 200 day moving average is $751.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

