First Interstate Bank Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71. The stock has a market cap of $414.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

