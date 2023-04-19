American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.73.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,496,000 after buying an additional 86,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

