Eversource Energy to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.