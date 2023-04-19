Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Edison International worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,251,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 583,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.