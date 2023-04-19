State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

