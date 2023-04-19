Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $141,104.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,842.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $111,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 426,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,508,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

