APA (NASDAQ:APA) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

APA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APA will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

