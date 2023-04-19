State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $194.80 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

