American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

