Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $302.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

