Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,798 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $25,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.69.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

CHD opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

