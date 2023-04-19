Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,913 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

