Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 325.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,414 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

