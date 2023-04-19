NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 998 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 754.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 21.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

NYSE IQV opened at $202.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

