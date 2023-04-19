Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.59 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,476 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,876 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

GOLD opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.