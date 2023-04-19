Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

