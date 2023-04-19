The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

