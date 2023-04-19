Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,999 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.96.

NYSE RACE opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.36 and its 200 day moving average is $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $286.61.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

