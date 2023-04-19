Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $103,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.90.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

