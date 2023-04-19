Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 863 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 68,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,356,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $302.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

