New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

