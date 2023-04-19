The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

