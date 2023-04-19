Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG stock opened at $249.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $278.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

