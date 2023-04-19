The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $302.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

