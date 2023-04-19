NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
