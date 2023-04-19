New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,500 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

