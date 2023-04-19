NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $352.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $403.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

