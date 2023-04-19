Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,874 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 642.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,483 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

