New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CLX opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.