Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 179,838 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 676.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $62.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

