Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETR opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.41.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

