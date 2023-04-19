Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 923,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 410,318 shares.The stock last traded at $134.10 and had previously closed at $133.88.

The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

