Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.66

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.66 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 24060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

