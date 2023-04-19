Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 332 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,924 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,172. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

