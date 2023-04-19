The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Holdings Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

See Also

