Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NYSE MXL opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

