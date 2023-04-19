Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,745 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 627,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,383,000 after buying an additional 42,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:AVB opened at $173.32 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

