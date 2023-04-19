Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.89 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

