Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,951,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 252,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 219,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,775,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,586,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

