Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $212.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 147.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

