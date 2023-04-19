Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $305.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.38.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

