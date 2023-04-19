NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after purchasing an additional 667,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celestica by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Celestica by 104.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 451,051 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Articles

