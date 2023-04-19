Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCG stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $578.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

