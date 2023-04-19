Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 684 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

SCHR stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $52.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

