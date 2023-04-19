Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,318,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $62,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 65.98%.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

