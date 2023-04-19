Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 37.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $219,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average of $179.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

